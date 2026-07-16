Brady Street, one of Milwaukee's most popular entertainment corridors, is at the center of a growing conversation about how to address rising safety concerns.

This summer, Brady Street has seen shootings, fights, illegal fireworks, and an incident that injured a Milwaukee police officer on the Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, neighbors, police, city leaders, and community groups gathered to discuss those safety concerns.

Watch: Rising safety concerns take center stage at Brady Street community meeting

Rising safety concerns take center stage at Brady Street community meeting

One attendee described a troubling shift in the area.

"Unfortunately, over the past few years I've watched my neighborhood change in ways that have become increasingly concerning. Brady Street used to be a place I enjoyed visiting, but today I intentionally avoid it after certain hours because I no longer feel safe," said a neighbor during public comment.

Natayla Rokvic, who owns a pet store on Brady Street, said the busy nightlife has changed the area for businesses like hers.

"It's good for businesses except for business like mine, for instance. Six o'clock here, I am out of here because after that sometimes it gets really wild on the street," said Rokvic.

Neighbor Kolton Anklem said he has also noticed a shift.

"I feel like there has been like a difference, with what we saw on 4th of July that was kinda crazy," said Anklem.

Some attendees suggested a greater police presence on Brady Street, but the Milwaukee Police Department has struggled with staffing. Milwaukee Police Captain Robert Thiel addressed that challenge.

"It's just a matter of getting the recruiting in and getting the bodies through the door, and that's been a challenge. It's been a challenge for a couple years," said Thiel.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District has already begun rolling out part of its summer safety pilot. New no-parking signs now prohibit parking on parts of Brady Street from Thursday through Sunday during peak hours, a move aimed at limiting congestion during busy times.

District 3 Alder Alex Brower explained the intent behind the parking restrictions.

"What we wanted to do was reduce unwanted behavior in the form of car parties and underage drinking that was going on on Brady Street which sometimes happens in vehicles parked in front of a business," said Brower.

Brower said safety is a multi-faceted issue but hopes more conversations like Wednesday's meeting can push the needle forward.

"I think it should be brought up because no one should feel unsafe when they are going to have fun with their friends," said Anklem.

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