'Put the guns down': Mom of teen shot and killed in Milwaukee calls for end to violence

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Cassidy says her 16-year-old son Camron was the victim of a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Layton Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue.

"My heart dropped out of my throat. It was the worst call of my life, the worst feeling in the world, like my whole world shattered," Cassidy said, remembering when she learned her son was shot.

Watch the video report below:

Mother of 16-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee calls for end to gun violence

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing. The family believes an altercation from days prior may have led to the shooting.

"He had a whole future for himself. I feel like he was robbed," Cassidy said.

TMJ4 Jennifer Cassidy, Camron's mom

Cassidy says Camron grew up on Milwaukee's south side and attended Bay View High School.

"He liked to play basketball, he loved playing video games, he was into anime. He was very good with technology. He was trying to go to school to get that started for himself," Cassidy said. "He tried to have a future going for himself. He just turned 16 last week Wednesday."

Jennifer Cassidy A photo of Camron his mother shared with TMJ4

She wants her son to be remembered for who he was in life.

"My son had a big heart and he always loved everybody. He went hard for his loved ones, he never let anyone mess with them. My son was a good-hearted, happy, funny, goofy child," Cassidy said.

Camron's aunt, Kayla Evans, says gun violence in Milwaukee has gotten worse.

"I was born and raised in Milwaukee my entire life and I remember going outside and being able to play until the street lights went on. Didn't hear gun shots ring out," Evans said.

TMJ4 Kayla Evans, Camron's aunt

Cassidy echoed that sentiment, calling for an end to gun violence.

"Gun violence has to stop. Put the guns down. That is all I'm asking for —put the guns down," Cassidy said.

She is now calling for the person responsible to come forward.

"I just want to tell this person come forward and take accountability for what you did," Cassidy said.

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