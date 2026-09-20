16-year-old dies at hospital after shooting on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

The shooting happened Saturday, September 19, at approximately 4:55 p.m., in the 1300 block of South Layton Blvd.

Police said the teenager was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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