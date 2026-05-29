MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old person died Thursday afternoon after being crushed by a boat that tipped over at CenterPointe Marine on South Water Street in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials say the call initially came in as a possible water rescue, but crews later determined the victim was trapped under a boat on land. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: The scene at CenterPointe Marine in Milwaukee on May 28 as a 24-year-old person died after being crushed by a boat on land.

Person dies after being crushed by boat at CenterPointe Marine in Milwaukee

The incident happened at CenterPointe Marine, a full-service marina and boat dealership along the Milwaukee River at 700 S. Water St.

For hours, Milwaukee police officers, detectives and investigators moved through the scene, which stretched across the property. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and forensics teams were also called to the scene, documenting evidence and working to determine exactly what went wrong.

Outside the police tape, people who appeared to know the victim stood together in disbelief, embracing one another and fighting back tears as they waited for answers following the sudden loss.

Investigators have not yet released the victim's identity or said what caused the boat to tip over.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip