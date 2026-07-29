Oak Creek relief drive collects two truckloads of water for tornado victims

OAK CREEK, Wis. — What started as a bottled water drive at an Oak Creek bar is now turning into a larger coordinated relief effort for families impacted by the devastating Fox Valley tornadoes.

South Bound Again Bar & Grill launched the donation drive earlier this week after tornadoes tore through Menasha, Appleton and surrounding communities, damaging homes, knocking out power and leaving some residents without basic supplies.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Oak Creek bar launches water drive for Fox Valley tornado victims

Since the original effort began, organizers say community support has been overwhelming.

The bar collected two truckloads of donated supplies in less than 24 hours. The trucks are scheduled to leave Monday morning from Watchpoint Logistics in Oak Creek.

Organizers say the response quickly filled the trucks with bottled water, but relief priorities have now shifted as recovery operations continue.

South Bound Again is now pausing bottled water donations and instead asking the community to donate high-priority relief supplies requested by aid organizations like the Red Cross.

Items currently needed include:

• Non-perishable food

• Sports drinks

• Protein drinks

• Disposable plates, cups and utensils

• Garbage bags

• Trash grabbers

• Personal protective equipment, including work gloves and safety gear

• Hygiene products

Organizers say cash donations will also go directly toward purchasing supplies identified by the Red Cross as immediate needs for victims and cleanup crews.

The effort continues to receive support from Watchpoint Logistics, which is helping coordinate storage, pallets, transportation and delivery logistics for the donations heading north.

South Bound Again manager Joy Paul said the mission remains focused on helping families across northeast Wisconsin recover from the storms.

“It’s community helping community,” Paul said earlier this week. “It’s all about bringing people together and for a good cause.”

Mike Beiermeister

The trucks are expected to depart from Watchpoint Logistics Monday mid-morning. The owner tells TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister that all supplies collected will be taken up north and distributed with help from the Red Cross.

South Bound Again Bar & Grill is located at 9504 S. Chicago Rd. in Oak Creek.

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