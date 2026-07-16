OAK CREEK, Wis. — Christmas is coming early in Oak Creek, and it’s all for a good cause.

Inside Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church, tables are packed with everything from garland and nativity scenes to rows of ornaments, wreaths, holiday décor and unique Christmas treasures.

WATCH: Oak Creek church to hold ‘Christmas in July’ sale to help women, children in need

Christmas in July sale in Oak Creek aims to help women and children in need

The church is hosting its “Christmas in July” rummage sale on Saturday, July 18, giving shoppers the chance to get a head start on the holidays while helping families in need.

Organizer Janet Porte said the fundraiser started with modest expectations, but donations quickly poured in from church members, neighbors, friends and even other congregations.

“We only expected some items to come in, but people really stepped up,” Porte said.

She said the event is about much more than holiday decorating. Proceeds from the sale will support Joy House, a safe shelter for women and children, along with other organizations including Rooted and Rising, Cathedral Center and the Salvation Army.

“This is our only fundraiser this year, and frankly, we are a group that is aging,” Porte said. “So we do one big thing, and Joy House is such an amazing mission. There is a lot of need out there, and the success of this sale is going to be a blessing for many people.”

The Christmas in July sale runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 8675 South 13th Street, Oak Creek, WI 53154.

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