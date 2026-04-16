MILWAUKEE — Severe storms overnight Tuesday left a trail of damage across Milwaukee County, causing flooded streets, power outages and dozens of water rescues.

Milwaukee Fire Department crews handled dozens of water rescues overnight Tuesday, mostly involving drivers stuck in flooded streets. For residents on Milwaukee's north side near Lincoln Creek, the most significant damage is inside their homes.

Watch: How some residents on Milwaukee's north side are now left cleaning up after more flooding from severe weather.

North side Milwaukee neighbors plead for city help after severe storms flood homes again

Neighbors are dealing with flooding for the second time in months and are pleading for the city to help.

Tom Pagac has lived in the area for six decades and said the flooding is happening more frequently. He was clearing drains when I stopped by, after the storm left water in his basement and knocked out his power. I decided to give him a hand.

"I want to get out of here… enough of this stuff," Pagac said.

TMJ4 Tom Pagac

"Before the storms come… I’m out there all the time cleaning those drains," Pagac said.

"Because nobody comes and cleans them," Pagac said.

Andrew Nicholas and his wife have spent tens of thousands of dollars rebuilding after flooding in August, only to face the same issue again.

"It hasn’t been a year… and I got to rebuild again. I’m scared of the rain… I am scared if it rains. That’s sad," Nicholas said.

TMJ4 Andrew Nicholas

"I’m just looking for relief… we’re just not getting it. I’m really thinking about moving… this is our dream home… but now I think we have to move," Nicholas said.

Across the street, Joyce Collins said the water came fast and quickly overwhelmed her sump pump.

TMJ4 Joyce Collins

"All of a sudden, there was like about one foot of water in the basement. We have had no problems until the city dug up the road." Collins said.

"Reach into what little bit of savings we have… and start over," Collins said.

While many are frustrated, neighbors near Lincoln Creek said they are leaning on each other for support.

"Where are they gonna get the money to fix things like this?" Shirley Knight said.

TMJ4 Shirley Knight

"At least I know they care about me, that’s what’s so nice… this is a neighborhood of people caring," Knight said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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