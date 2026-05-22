MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department shared a report on their 2025 police pursuits with the Fire and Police Commission Thursday.

This comes weeks after the FPC recommended that MPD changes their pursuit policy to prohibit officers from chasing drivers for reckless driving observed after an attempted traffic stop. It would also require the department to terminate pursuits if officers believe continuing would increase the danger to the public.

MPD Chief Jeffery Norman rejected those recommendations.

The FPC is now in the process of sending its recommendations to the Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee.

The full council could overturn Norman's rejection by a two-thirds vote, making the changes to the policy.

It should be heard in the committee on June 11.

Watch: New MPD report on chases as FPC looks to the common council to implement policy change

New MPD report on chases as FPC looks to the common council to implement policy change

This back and forth comes after MPD reported 970 pursuits in 2025, which was up slightly from 2024, at 1.3%. 230 of those chases ended with the suspect crashing, and 193 times, the suspect escaped. MPD did have a 58% apprehension rate.

38% of the subjects were 18 years of age or younger, which is up 12% from 2024.

Last year, there were nine fatalities that were the result of a police chase. Three of those were people MPD was chasing, and six were uninvolved in the chase.

70% of chases reached speeds greater than 75 mph, down from 71% in 2024.

The police tool has been controversial in Milwaukee.

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