MPD Chief rejects Fire and Police Commission's recommendations to change pursuit policy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman, on Friday, rejected the Fire and Police Commission's (FPC) recommendations to modify the police pursuit policy.

The FPC provided the MPD with a memo requesting a change to the police pursuit policy, Milwaukee Police Department Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 660 and the Video Release Policy.

According to Chief Norman, SOP 660 permits MPD members to conduct vehicle pursuits when the member knows or has probable cause to believe the vehicle is engaging in reckless driving.

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The resolution recommends that SOP 660 be modified to have an MPD member terminate a pursuit if the reckless driving increases and endangers the public, according to Norman.

Norman also noted that SOP 660 had already undergone revisions in the past, and many have been discussed with both FPC meetings and Common Council Public Safety and Health Committee sessions.

"MPD acknowledges that additional FPC discussions, community feedback, and information related to pursuit policies have been shared since the most recent changes were implemented," Norman wrote. "However, at this time, MPD intends to maintain its current policy and will continue to evaluate its effectiveness moving forward."

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