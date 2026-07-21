WEST ALLIS — A man was tased and arrested Monday afternoon after breaking into a West Allis home, which led to a standoff with police for nearly an hour. The police response shut down the block for much of the afternoon, even triggering a shelter-in-place alert.

West Allis police responded after 2 p.m. Monday to reports of suspicious activity near 76th Street and Orchard Avenue. Officers say a man was pounding on doors in the area, claiming someone was trying to kill him. The suspect then made his way to a nearby home, smashed a window and jumped inside.

Watch: Neighbors recount standoff that lasted nearly an hour after a home invasion in West Allis on Monday

Neighbors recount standoff that lasted nearly an hour after a home invasion in West Allis on Monday

The home was empty at the time, and the homeowner did not know the suspect.

Neighbor Mason Marozinski said the heavy police presence was immediately apparent.

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"When I looked outside my window I saw a whole bunch of police cars, I walked outside to get a better view but they said everyone get inside," Marozinski said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene. Officers observed the suspect armed with a knife, and he threatened that he also had a gun. It took nearly an hour for the man to exit the home. When he did, police say he did not comply with their commands.

Christine Elger, who lives two doors down from the home where the suspect barricaded himself, witnessed much of the incident unfold.

"Swat team came, big ole truck, lots of lots of police officers and they were handling it really well," Elger said.

The suspect ran from the home to Elger's front yard, where he was tased and taken into custody by multiple officers. He was transported to a hospital following his arrest. No officers were injured.

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76th Street was blocked off for hours during the incident. The episode left neighbors shaken.

"Confused, worried, cause I get West Allis isn't really the best place, but it's definitely nothing like this," Marozinski said.

West Allis police continue to investigate the incident.

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