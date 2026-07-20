Armed suspect arrested after breaking into West Allis home Monday

West Allis police used "less-than-lethal munitions" to end a short standoff after a suspect broke into a home in the 1500 block of South 76th Street Monday afternoon.

Police initially responded to the area around 2:20 p.m. for a "suspicious activity call." The caller said an adult male was pounding on his door, saying he needed help and that someone was trying to kill him.

The suspect eventually walked away from the initial caller's residence; however, dispatchers received another call indicating that the suspect had smashed out the front window of another home and had entered the residence.

Officers observed the suspect inside the home armed with a knife. After confirming with the homeowner that the person did not have permission to be there, officers attempted to talk to him. The man told officers he had a gun. Around the same time, a window of the residence broke, and officers heard a sound which could have been gunfire; however, that detail has not yet been confirmed.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and SWAT personnel responded to the scene. Officers made numerous commands for the man to exit the residence.

After around 40 minutes, he exited the home still armed with a knife. When he did not listen to police commands, they used less-than-lethal munitions and a taser to bring him into custody.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. No one else was injured. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

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