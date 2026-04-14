BROOKFIELD — A 32-year-old man is in custody after a police chase that started in Milwaukee and ended nearly eight miles away in Brookfield on Tuesday morning.

TMJ4 Police presence at Capitol and Calhoun

Milwaukee police said the pursuit began near 60th and Townsend when the man allegedly drove recklessly and refused to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop.

Watch: Neighbors describe wrong-way Milwaukee police chase, arrest

Neighbors describe wrong-way Milwaukee police chase, arrest

The chase spanned multiple jurisdictions.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation video showed a silver Nissan Rogue driving the wrong way onto I-41 at Lannon Road in Menomonee Falls.

State DOT footage via WCB - Waukesha

Video also captured police squads driving on I-41, keeping up with the driver who was on the wrong side of the road.

"They're in the wrong lane of traffic. Going east bound in the west bound lanes. Milwaukee is still on the vehicle," police said over scanner audio.

Nancy Kugel watched police speed past her in Brookfield.

"He went flying past me at Sendiks in Brookfield," Kugel said.

TMJ4 Nancy Kugel, Watched chase

"When I saw the car fly past me, I knew what was going on, I suspected what was going on. It is a little scary," Kugel said.

Moments later, people in the area received an emergency alert on their phones. Nathan Christie found his home in Brookfield in the middle of the investigation.

"It was saying like take shelter now, they have Goetz and Sunny Crest closed off because there is an ongoing incident. We want you to take shelter and be safe from everything," Christie said.

TMJ4 Nathan Christie, Neighbor

Christie's mother locked their doors as the scene unfolded outside.

"I see a bunch of cop cars line up in front of our house, and I’m like did we do something wrong? And I look farther down and they have guns pulled and everything," Christie said.

Brookfield police said the driver was eventually taken into custody near Capitol and Calhoun.

"We heard a couple flash bangs, I’m not exactly sure where those went off but it sounded like it was sorta by that house," Kugel said.

Milwaukee police said charges against the 32-year-old man will be referred to the District Attorney's office.

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