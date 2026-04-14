Our crew is on the scene of a large police situation at Capitol Drive and Calhoun Road in Brookfield.

Milwaukee Police Department and Brookfield Police Department officers are at the scene.

WATCH: Large police presence in Brookfield

Large police presence in Brookfield

Details are limited at this time, and we are working to learn why the officers are in the area.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

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