Mother speaks out after her 13-year-old son was stabbed at Pulaski Park: 'It was a nightmare'

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man faces charges after police say he stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the back of the neck at Pulaski Park on April 22nd.
Santos Perez-Calderon was charged Monday with substantial battery by use of a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of a child, and two counts of bail jumping. He was in court Monday and was ordered to have a competency exam.
Cassandra Porter told TMJ4 that her 13-year-old son was sitting on benches watching basketball at the park when the attack happened. She wants to keep her son's identity private.
"It was a nightmare," Porter said.
"This guy just randomly went behind him and stabbed him in the back of the neck," Porter said.
When asked if he knew the man, the 13-year-old said he did not.
"My first thought was that I had lost him. I thought the worst right away," Porter said.
Investigators say a 19-year-old was also stabbed in the arm as he tried to defend Porter's son.
Porter's son now has a bandage on the back of his neck and is hoping to heal both physically and mentally.
Watch: Mother speaks out after her 13-year-old son was stabbed at Pulaski Park
"It's been hard. It's been unimaginable," Porter said.
Investigators say Perez-Calderon was arrested while running away from the park. He was found with a stab wound to his leg and a skull fracture.
"I think that he had plans on hurting someone that day. It didn’t matter who it was. I think that he just, I don’t know what his intentions were, but they weren’t good," Porter said.
Porter expressed gratitude for the quick response of those nearby.
"Yes, I am very grateful that the community, that the people that were around immediately as soon as it happened. I am so grateful," Porter said.
Porter organized this fundraiser to help as they navigate these challenging times.
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