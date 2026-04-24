One person arrested after stabbing two people in a Milwaukee park Wednesday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Patrol Division responded to Pulaski Park on Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, MCSO Deputies had learned that Milwaukee Police Department officers had located a subject running from the park and had detained him.

The subject, a 21-year-old man, had suffered what appeared to have been a fresh stab wound to his right leg and had suffered a skull fracture.

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Officers treated his injury with a tourniquet before taking him into custody and transferring him to an area hospital for treatment. Charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety are also pending against him after he was found with a Leatherman-style knife and a makeshift tinfoil explosive on him.

MCSO deputies had also learned during the investigation that a 13-year-old male and a 19-year-old male both suffered stab wounds. The 13-year-old was stabbed in the back of his neck and should, and the 19-year-old was stabbed in his right arm.

According to the victims, the 21-year-old, unprovoked, approached the 13-year-old, who was sitting on a park bench next to the basketball court, and stabbed him.

The older victim and another unidentified person came to help the younger victim. One of the victims who tried to help the younger victim also had a knife and may have stabbed the suspect in the leg during the scuffle.

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