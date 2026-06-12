The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Wisconsin is reaching peak tick season with, nymphal deer ticks driving a surge of activity in the state.

These young ticks can be as small as a poppy seed, making them harder to spot than adult ticks — and more likely to spread disease, including Lyme disease, which can affect both humans and pets.

Ian Doyle, a dog owner, said the small size of ticks is a real concern when it comes to his short-haired black dog.

"I always check him first, just because I feel like a concerned parent with him," said Doyle.

So far, his diligence has paid off.

"I've only found one on him, and it wasn't attached, so luckily I was able to just get it off right away," said Doyle.

Watch: More tiny ticks, more risk: Wisconsin residents urged to check themselves and their pets

More tiny ticks, more risk: Wisconsin residents urged to check themselves and their pets

Fellow dog owner Sara Stagg said she plans to be more thorough with her checks going forward.

"I think what I'm going to be doing is just making sure that I'm checking them more closely when we come inside. I know that you know, kind of the hidden spots under their arms," said Stagg.

For humans, Dr. Daniel Ratzlaff, a physician at Ascension Bay View, said removing ticks immediately and watching for symptoms like a circular rash are critical first steps.

"Most of the time it's okay in that we can catch it early and treat it before it progresses, but there are different stages to Lyme disease. So, if you would be unlucky and it would progress to the later stages of disease, there are more possible neurologic complications or even cardiac complications," said Ratzlaff.

Ratzlaff recommends the following steps to prevent tick bites:

Wear long sleeves, socks, and pants

Use bug spray

Avoid tall grass and brush

Do a full tick check after being outside

For dogs, Doyle recommends wiping them down with a microfiber towel after outdoor activity and using chewable flea and tick preventatives.

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