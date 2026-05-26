MILWAUKEE — For generations, Milwaukee’s Puerto Rican Festival and Parade has been a vibrant celebration of culture, family and community.

This year, however, organizers say rising costs and a lack of sponsorship are putting serious financial pressure on the beloved event.

WATCH: Milwaukee’s Puerto Rican Festival in need of support after financial pressure

Milwaukee’s Puerto Rican Festival in need of support after financial pressure

Festival organizer Jose Rodriguez said he remembers celebrating culture and community at the festival as a kid and hopes to share those memories with his grandchildren.

“I see the smiles on people’s faces ... that’s what matters to me. That’s why this has to go on,” Rodriguez said.

Each year, thousands of people gather for the event — a day filled with music, food and a celebration for everyone to enjoy.

But this year, organizers say economic challenges have created an unexpected budget shortfall.

“The economy has put it in such a tight squeeze that our sponsors are holding back, and we’re now seeking other alternatives,” said Victor Huyke.

Organizers say they are in need of sponsors, donors and volunteers to help keep the event free. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign to ensure the festival’s future.

Organizers said it is also a valuable opportunity for businesses to get in front of thousands of people.

“We put your business in front of thousands of people,” Rodriguez said.

Despite the challenges, the team insists the celebration will continue.

“We’re going to continue to do it — whether we’re in the park, in the street or in somebody’s parking lot,” Huyke said.

Puerto Rican Festival and Parade

When: June 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

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