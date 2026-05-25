Milwaukee's Calvary Cemetery marks 100th consecutive Memorial Day observance

MILWAUKEE — The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War marked their 100th consecutive Memorial Day observance at Calvary Cemetery in Milwaukee Monday, honoring fallen service members with cannon fire, Civil War music, an outdoor mass, and tributes to veterans buried on the grounds.

"This will be our 100th year of making that trip to Calvary Cemetery to remember those fallen soldiers," Steve Michaels, past commander-in-chief of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, said.

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The ceremony paid tribute to veterans buried at the cemetery,

The ceremony paid tribute to veterans buried at the cemetery, including 2 Medal of Honor recipients from the Civil War.

"We have two Medal of Honor recipients that are buried here from the Civil War, and that's pretty unique," Michaels said.

For Michaels, the event carries a deeply personal meaning.

"I have a number of ancestors that fought in almost all of the nation's conflicts, and it's a way that I can remember their sacrifices," Michaels said.

TMJ4 Steve Michaels, past commander-in-chief of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

The organization traces its roots to the origins of Memorial Day itself.

"Certainly when our parent organization set up Memorial Day back in the 1860s, they were hopeful that the next generation would do likewise," Michaels said.

That hope was on full display Monday. Organizers say passing the tradition to younger generations remains central to the event's mission.

"Number one is to remember all soldiers of all American conflicts and the sacrifices they made for our country's freedom," Michaels said.

"You see many young people behind me with their parents that are attending today, and we hope that that's making an impression on them," Michaels said.

TMJ4 Organizers say passing the tradition to younger generations remains central to the event's mission.

Amy Porath has attended the observance for years, a tradition rooted in her relationship with her late father.

"It's important to my dad. It's important to me… and so my dad is gone and we continue. Because we got to make my dad proud up there," Porath said.

Porath placed flags on the graves of veterans she never knew — a small act she says helps keep their stories alive.

"We love placing the flags on a veteran grave. We love everything about it," Porath said.

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Amy Porath has attended the observance for year

"I see younger people around today… it's important to notice, to be observant of those who have passed," Porath said.

For Porath, the setting itself draws people in.

"A lot of people bike through it, walk through it… it's just beautiful here," Porath said.

Organizers say they hope the century-old tradition continues for generations to come — celebrating those who served and never taking their sacrifices for granted.

TMJ4 Organizers say passing the tradition to younger generations remains central to the event's mission.

"Celebrating those who have fought in our freedom and not taking it for granted," Porath said.

As visitors walked among the graves Monday, Porath offered a simple challenge to anyone who stops to look.

"Look at the name, research them, and learn something about them," Porath said.

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