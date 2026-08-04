Milwaukee woman's persistence leads to cleanup of neglected city-owned lots near her family's home

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman says weeks of persistence paid off after city crews cleaned up two neglected city-owned lots next to her family's home.

Monica Leflore spent weeks reporting trash, overgrown grass and hazardous trees on the vacant properties before city-contracted crews arrived Tuesday to mow the lots, remove debris and mark trees for removal.

She said after repeatedly contacting the city, she decided it was time to escalate her concerns.

"I did tell them I was going to reach out to the news. I was reaching out to the health department because it was going to bring rats and vermin, and it's about to start getting cold, so I definitely don't want rats, you know, harboring over here trying to get into our home," Leflore said.

Leflore also contacted her alderperson, saying she wanted action before the neglected lots became a bigger problem.

TMJ4 Monica Leflore

"I finally reached out to the alderperson ... now there's going to be an order for them to trim the trees that are over the power lines," Leflore said.

She said the overgrown lots had become an eyesore and encouraged illegal dumping.

"People see it's trash, so then they'll just assume it's trash and just start throwing things over here, and we don't want that for this community," Leflore said.

When crews arrived, she said it was a welcome sight.

"Yes, I'm happy. My husband's going to be very happy," Leflore said.

Leflore said she wasn't looking for special treatment. She simply wanted the city-owned property maintained and said she turned to the media only after feeling like she had exhausted other options.

"I wasn't getting anywhere, and I know that you're a voice for the community, and I just reached out to you so that you could try and help us," Leflore said.

Johnny Jennings, sanitation area manager for the City of Milwaukee's central area, said reports of illegal dumping and neglected city-owned lots are routed directly to contractors for cleanup.

"We get those in real time ... we'll send them to the contractor ... it should be collected within that 72-hour time frame," Jennings said.

Jennings said crews routinely patrol city-owned vacant lots, but reports from residents remain the fastest way to identify new problems.

TMJ4 Johnny Jennings, sanitation area manager for the City of Milwaukee's central area

"Having it called in as it's happening is the best way we can get to it quickly," Jennings said.

Residents can report illegal dumping, overgrown grass and other issues on city-owned property through the MKE Mobile app, the city's website or by calling 286-CITY. Complaints involving privately owned properties are handled by the Department of Neighborhood Services.

For Leflore, the cleanup is about more than freshly cut grass.

"Just keep calling, just keep being persistent because this is our community," Leflore said.

How to report property neglected

MKE Mobile app

Milwaukee Click for Action website

Call 286-CITY (414-286-2489).

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