Milwaukee vendor excited for changes coming to Jazz in the Park concert series

MILWAUKEE — Cathedral Square’s weekly Jazz in the Park concert series is getting a new addition this summer — a farmers market starting at 3 p.m. each Thursday ahead of the free concerts.

The Cathedral Square Association made the change based on community and vendor feedback, with the goal of bringing people together for an extended evening of community.

Local vendors will be set up beginning at 3 p.m., giving concertgoers time to browse before the show begins at 6 p.m.

Shannon Stich, co-owner of BuzzShack Apiaries, a family-owned honey business, is in her second year as a vendor at the market. She said the combination of the market and the concert series is a welcome change.

Alonna Johnson

“We still had a really great turnout on Sunday, but now they decided to do Jazz in the Park. I think that’s going to be even better for all of us because it’s going to be more foot traffic, more exposure, and people come out for Cathedral Square,” Stich said.

Stich said she is also excited about the collaboration between the two events.

“So it’s going to be a really nice collaboration to have Jazz in the Park and the farmers market at the same time. It’ll be good for all of us because farmers markets are so needed in the city,” she said.

The concert series is free to attend. Those who reserve parking in advance at Power parking lots can receive 25% off using the code JAZZ.

Some vendors may only accept cash. The association notes there are ATMs nearby at Taylor’s and Old National Bank.

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