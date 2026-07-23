MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen pleaded guilty Thursday to roughly half of 29 felony charges — including the reckless homicide of motorcyclist Marc Jones — as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors will recommend 30-35 years in prison.

Zykevious Joshua-Alexander, who was 14 at the time of the crimes, faced charges including more than a dozen armed robberies and the reckless homicide of Jones. As part of the agreement, 15 felonies were dismissed.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge DavidSwanson described the proceeding as a complicated hearing given all of the charges. He also acknowledged Joshua Alexander's age.

"It's a significant case; you're a very young man," Swanson said.

Watch: Milwaukee teen pleads guilty in reckless homicide of Marc Jones, armed robberies

Teen pleads guilty in fatal crash

While prosecutors will recommend three decades of confinement, Swanson made clear the final decision rests with him.

"The state will make a recommendation and your attorney will make a recommendation, but I don't have to follow their recommendations," Swanson said.

Two years ago, Joshua-Alexander fled police in a stolen car, ran a red light and crashed into a motorcyclist in Walker's Point, according to court records. Surveillance video shows Joshua Alexander and an accomplice jumping out of the moving car seconds after the crash to run away. Jones, who was on his way to Harley Fest, died on impact.

TMJ4

Two months before the crash, Joshua-Alexander had removed his GPS tracking device from a juvenile case. Court records show he proceeded to commit a dozen armed robberies, steal at least four vehicles and shoot a girl in the face at a Milwaukee park, according to the criminal complaint.

TMJ4 spoke with Jones' mother, Marsha Jones, last year. She had a message for the teen responsible for her son's death.

"Marc would have stopped for you, Zy'kevious. That's probably the only thing I want to say to him. Marc would have stopped for you," Marsha Jones said.

Joshua-Alexander's mother denied an interview request. Sentencing is scheduled for September 11.

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