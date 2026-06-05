Milwaukee students design and build their own meditation garden with help from construction pros

A patch of open space on Milwaukee's north side is about to become a meditation garden — designed and built by the students who will use it.

Students at Granville Lutheran Campus have spent months working alongside professionals from J.H. Hassinger Construction, learning to read blueprints, build budgets, and turn ideas into real plans. And the project was not made easy on purpose.

"This was a really hard project. We didn't water it down. We didn't say, 'Oh, they're kids, so let's make it easier,'" said Jennifer Delaporte of J.H. Hassinger Inc.

Delaporte said the program is about more than construction skills.

"This program empowers them to find the unique gifts that each child has," Delaporte said.

TMJ4 Jennifer Delaporte of J.H. Hassinger Inc.

For 13-year-old Ary'anna Jones, the experience opened a door she never expected.

"I have never imagined me doing something in construction," Jones said.

"It just made me expand my mind more. I can expand other things in my dreams, goals, and my aspirations when I get older," Jones said.

Art teacher Ms. Pakalski said Jones brought that same energy into every space she occupied.

"Ary'anna has always been an outstanding student and a leader within her classroom experience... inside the art room, outside of the art room," Pakalski said.

Students were given a real voice throughout the process.

"I just like that we finally get to get our own. We get to share our own personal thoughts, and it's not just what the adults wanna do," Jones said.

TMJ4 Ary'anna Jones

Eighth grader Nehemiah Edwards helped lead a team of students through the design process and said the project challenged assumptions about who belongs in the industry.

"Construction has a place for everyone and not just like as you see, like big strong men... everybody can hold a place in construction no matter what you like to do," Edwards said.

Leading his peers also taught Edwards something beyond blueprints.

"The biggest thing I learned was how to manage a group without getting stressed... after a while they start to listen to you," Edwards said.

The project extended beyond the construction site. In the art room, students created custom bricks that will become part of the finished garden.

"They feel a purpose, they have a place... whether it's the whole school, whether it's out in the meditation garden, or whether they feel like this place in their art room is their safe space to go to," Pakalske said.

TMJ4 MS.PAKALSKE

La'Ketta Caldwell of Lumin Schools said the program delivered something students rarely get — visible, tangible action.

"That's what our youth want, they don't want us to talk about it they want to see action," Caldwell said.

Caldwell pointed to one student whose confidence was transformed by the experience.

"His project won. What that did for him, it showed him his power... he could quietly lead a team to victory," Caldwell said.

Caldwell said she wants students to know that support is real and within reach.

"I want them to know that if they have a dream that there are adults... there are companies like J.H. Hassinger that will put money where their mouth is," Caldwell said.

TMJ4 La'Ketta Caldwell of Lumin Schools

For Edwards, the experience changed his outlook on his own future.

"At first I didn't really have an interest in construction, but now, me doing this project and seeing that there are some things that I actually like to do in construction, I would say I would choose this as a lifelong career," Edwards said.

TMJ4 Nehemiah Edwards

Jones said she hopes the finished garden will be a place of peace for everyone who visits.

"I just want it to feel safe, clean, somewhere where you can go and have your own time with God... it can really bring a lot of people together and make them feel loved," Jones said.

The meditation garden is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. I will be back to cover the reveal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip