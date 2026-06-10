Milwaukee residents prepare for upcoming heat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is warming up Wednesday, and temperatures will continue to climb throughout the day, with heat index values potentially reaching advisory levels.

The city of Milwaukee has not issued any formal heat advisories, as it follows National Weather Service thresholds for extreme heat. The National Weather Service has not yet issued an alert, but said heat index values could reach advisory levels Wednesday.

With temperatures staying elevated into the evening hours, staying cool will be especially important.

Uliscs, a Milwaukee lawncare specialist, shared how he manages the heat on the job.

Alonna Johnson

"I do a cold towel once it gets really hot, I usually put on soak it with cold water, put it on my neck, and then usually just work like that, and it keeps me cool."

Cooling sites, including libraries and community centers, are free and open to the public. Residents are also encouraged to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and check on their neighbors.

We Energies smart thermostat rewards program

When energy demand is high, We Energies is offering customers a way to lower their utility bills in exchange for allowing the utility to make small adjustments to their smart thermostats.

The Smart Thermostat Rewards Program runs from June through September. Enrolled customers allow We Energies to adjust their thermostat temperature by no more than 4 degrees for no longer than 4 hours at a time. Adjustments primarily occur between 1 and 7 p.m., and customers receive advance notification before any changes are made.

Customers who enroll in the first year receive a $50 credit — $25 for signing up and $6.25 per month for the 4-month program. Customers who remain enrolled in subsequent years receive the $6.25 monthly credit.

Milwaukee resident Claudia Schavo said she avoids running her air conditioning because of the cost and sympathizes with others facing the same challenge.

Alonna Johnson

"I can't even imagine like people with medical issues and things like that who have to, especially when, um, like the humidity is so bad, it gets to a point where it's just like you, you have to."

Customers enrolled in the program retain full control of their thermostats and can override any adjustment at any time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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