MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council voted to rename Cesar Chavez Drive back to South 16th Street following sexual abuse allegations against the labor leader and civil rights activist.

According to the Milwaukee Public Library, the stretch of road between Pierce and Mitchell streets was named for Chavez in 1996.

TMJ4

Teresa Ruiz owns Rivera Western Wear, a local business that has been on the street for about 25 years. She supports the change.

TMJ4 Teresa Ruiz

"We don’t want to have that name; we need to protect our women," Ruiz said.

She tells TMJ4 that Cesar Chavez was someone the neighborhood used to celebrate.

"Now that we know these allegations. We are sad. We are sad," Ruiz said.

TMJ4

"Rivera Western Wear and Cesar Chavez. You just mention Cesar Chavez drive, and everybody knows where it is," Ruiz said.

She is glad the name is changing; however, she says it will bring a financial burden to her business.

Watch: Milwaukee residents and business owners react to the renaming of Cesar Chavez Drive

Milwaukee residents and business owners react to the renaming of Cesar Chavez Drive

"It’s going to be difficult, because we have to change like everything. We have to change our IDs, our checks, business cards, posters," Ruiz said.

Other Southside residents have mixed reactions to the name change.

"It doesn’t really mind to me. Because before, when I was younger, it was 16th street," Margarita Ramirez said.

TMJ4 Marrgarita Ramirez

Rebecca Nunez Santos thinks the decision was made too fast.

TMJ4 Rebecca Nunez Santos

"They don’t have concrete proof. So unless they have the proof, they’re doing it too suddenly, and too fastly," Nunez Santos said.

City leaders will now hold community meetings with neighbors to decide if the street should keep the new name.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip