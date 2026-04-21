Milwaukee Common Council votes to rename Cesar Chavez Drive back to South 16th Street after allegations

The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to rename Cesar Chavez Drive back to South 16th Street.

The decision comes one month after sexual abuse allegations against the late labor leader.

City leaders will now hold community meetings with neighbors to decide if the street should keep the new name.

Watch: Common Council votes to change name of Cesar Chavez Drive:

Milwaukee Common Council votes to change name of Cesar Chavez Drive

Last month, a statue of Chavez in Milwaukee was taken down.

The community covered the statue with trash bags prior to the statue being taken down.

One of the women who came forward with accusations is Dolores Huerta, a labor leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers along with Chavez.

TMJ4's Meryl Hubbard spoke with community members to talk about the allegations.

Watch: Cesar Chavez statue covered in plastic amid abuse allegations:

Cesar Chavez statue covered in plastic amid abuse allegations

"It's so unfortunate what happened to not only Dolores Huerta, but all the women who have been assaulted, victimized, or all the things, the tragedies that have come to light," local Latina artist who painted a mural of Huerta on Milwaukee's south side, Nyia Luna, said.

Local organizations are also speaking out. The Racine mayor announced that he is proposing a name change for the Cesar Chavez Community Center to the Dolores Huerta Community Center instead.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip