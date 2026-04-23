MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) leaders announced a new five-year sustainability plan to turn schools into healthier, more sustainable spaces.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Public Schools is using $39 million in grants for a five-year sustainability plan to create greener, healthier outdoor learning spaces.

The initiative, highlighted at Morse Middle School on Earth Day, is supported by more than $39 million in grant funding. The money will help expand green initiatives across the district, including outdoor learning spaces that transform concrete areas into green spaces filled with life.

Watch: Why students say they are excited for a new initiative aimed at turning MPS schools into healthier, more sustainable spaces over the next five years.

Milwaukee Public Schools launches five-year sustainability plan to build greener learning spaces

MPS leaders say the plan builds on more than a decade of work and includes input from more than 300 students, families, and community partners.

"I think it shows that Morris Middle School is a safe place. It's, it's a healthy place. It's a good environment," Eric Hughes said.

TMJ4 ERIC HUGHES AND BEST FRIEND, AMARII CANNON

Students say the changes are not just about aesthetics, but about shaping how they think about the world around them.

"I love it before it was just mostly concrete, but now I love the greenery. I love all the grass, the pathway, and I love the red benches," Chloe Fenceroy said.

TMJ4 Chloe Fenceroy, MORSE MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT

"Really, you're living on it, you're living on the earth, so you should care about where you're living," Fenceroy said.

"Because it makes this community look bad, it's pollution, and when you drive just on the street you see litter, it doesn't look good," Fenceroy said.

For many students, Earth Day serves as a reminder that their future is tied to how they take care of the environment now.

TMJ4 Daisy Lor, MORSE MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT

"I feel like it's a day where people should acknowledge that Earth is our home. We should appreciate where the place we are right now because this is our place and we shouldn't destroy it," Daisy Lor said.

District leaders say the plan is just the beginning, with more projects and partnerships expected over the next five years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip