Milwaukee police to provide update on 'critical incident'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they will soon provide an update on a "critical incident" that occurred on N. 84th Street Friday.

By the MPD's definition, a critical incident is one that results in great bodily harm or death to a person at the hands of the department.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

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