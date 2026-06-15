Milwaukee police search for critically missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 39-year-old woman, Lady D. Dotson.

Dotson is described as a Black woman standing 5'06" and weighing 196 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sandals with her hair in pigtails.

Dotson was last seen in the 900 block of N. 12th Street operating a gray 2011 Chevy Suburban SUV bearing license plate AND9234.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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