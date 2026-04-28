Milwaukee police release body cam footage in fatal police shooting on 35th and National

Milwaukee police have released body camera footage showing a fatal shootout with a homicide suspect earlier this month.

READ ALSO | Traffic cameras show police chase, crash before officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

Police said they located a vehicle tied to a homicide around 4:47 p.m. April 13. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled. A pursuit ensued, ending when the suspect vehicle crashed on S. 35th Street near West National Avenue.

A man then exited his vehicle. Police say that he fired the first shots toward officers, at which time several officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

At one point, the man can be seen running away while officers continue to fire. The man then falls to the ground.

The 31-year-old man, later identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Nicholas Maslowski, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A 34-year-old who was involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in officer-involved shootings.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident with the Wauwatosa Police Department as the lead investigating agency.

The body camera and dash camera videos released by police are available online. Viewer discretion is advised.

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