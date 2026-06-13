Milwaukee Police investigating early Saturday morning fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on early Saturday morning.

A 50-year-old was shot and died at the scene.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of N 24th Street at around 12:40 a.m.

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The Milwaukee Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are looking for information to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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