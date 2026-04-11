Milwaukee police investigating double shooting, one person killed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Friday night that left one person dead.

The shooting had occurred at around 11:50 p.m. on the 1000 block of W. Atkinson Avenue.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

A 35-year-old was shot and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 38-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Police are currently searching for an unknown suspect.

The police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip