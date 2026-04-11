Milwaukee police investigating double shooting, one person killed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Friday night that left one person dead.
The shooting had occurred at around 11:50 p.m. on the 1000 block of W. Atkinson Avenue.
A 35-year-old was shot and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 38-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milwaukee Police are currently searching for an unknown suspect.
The police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.
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