Milwaukee neighborhoods face flooded homes and roads after Tuesday night storms bring heavy rainfall

Rain pooled on streets around Milwaukee after Tuesday night’s storms, impacting drivers during their Wednesday morning commute and leaving neighborhoods once again picking up the pieces.

Ethan Ramsey

The intersection at Fond du Lac and Locust turned into a four-way stop.

"The lights are out everywhere," Driver Yanah said.

Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District rain gauges show the Sherman Park and Silver Spring area picked up between 2 to 3.5 inches of rain.

Water covered Thurston Avenue. Crews cleared storm drains filled with what looked like leaves and dirt, allowing the water to clear.

"That was a regular lake there the last time I looked but now it’s drained down pretty good," Harry Schumacher said.

Alonna Johnson

However, the water made its way into Schumacher’s home before it cleared. He recently replaced his carpeting after August flooding impacted his home and others around Milwaukee.

"All of my carpeting. I have to take it back out again. I just put all new carpeting in," Schumacher said.

Taleshia Taylor has owned her home for just 10 months. Tuesday night's downpour marks the second time it has flooded.

Brendyn Jones

"The basement was flooded. It almost came to knee-high, but not exactly knee-high," Taylor said.

"And buying a house is supposed to feel like a celebration. You know but it’s starting to feel like I’m being tormented by the weather," Taylor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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