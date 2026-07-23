MILWAUKEE — Angelica Hill and her cousin Alyssa walk toward the porch where their beloved Phoeasha Hill — a mother of 4 — was shot and killed 16 years ago. Every step feels heavier.

The night of July 21, 2010, is the night this family says changed everything.

Angelica had gone upstairs to cut pizza for Phoeasha's children when she heard gunshots. She ran back down and found her sister slumped over on the porch.

Angelica Hill Phoeasha Hill

"I was just there. I fainted. I actually fainted. My neighbors had to get me," Angelica said.

Watch: Milwaukee mom killed 16 years ago. Family not giving up the search for justice

Milwaukee mom killed 16 years ago. Family not giving up the search for justice

16 years later, the pain of that night still lingers. Angelica carries her sister with her every day — in her heart and in a tattoo on her arm.

"I know ain't nothing gonna bring her back. But it's good that she's like right here with me still," Angelica said.

Mike Beiermeister Angelica Hill's tattoo in memory of her sister.

Milwaukee police say they have no update and continue to search for a suspect or suspects. Angelica says she has been trying to get answers for years.

"I've been calling the same detective for 16 years," Angelica said.

Angelica Hill Phoeasha Hill

The family believes someone saw something. They say people were outside near Butterfly Park after 10:00 p.m. the night Phoeasha was killed. Her cousin Alyssa says the violence made no sense.

"She never did nothing to harm nobody. She was the sweetest person. She would give you the clothes off her back," Alyssa said.

TMJ4 Archives Investigators on the porch following the shooting of Phoeasha Hill.

Phoeasha worked in home health care and also at a daycare as she raised her 4 children. Her family said she was a beautiful person known to many as 'Peachie.' They say she loved to crack jokes and have fun.

"She was a loving, fun person. Loved to party, loved to enjoy her life, and it was just taken so fast," Alyssa said.

Mike Beiermeister Alyssa Hill and Angelica Hill

Now, Angelica and Alyssa hope sharing her story will help reignite this cold case and finally bring their family justice.

"Her kids need that. They need closure. They need to know who did that to her mom," Alyssa said.

Angelica Hill Phoeasha Hill on the left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Friends of the family are also offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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