Milwaukee Marathon brings street closures and parking changes for Milwaukee runners and residents this weekend

The Milwaukee Marathon will take place on April 11 and 12. Runners Samantha, Imelda and Jesus are gearing up for the event as part of the Saturday Running Club.

Alonna Johnson

"I'm excited to get together with the crew," Jesus said.

The marathon begins early Saturday morning. The starting line is in the Third Ward at 7 a.m., heads up to Glendale, and finishes in Bay View.

"26.2 miles," Samantha said.

The route means participants and spectators need a plan, especially for parking.

"We're thinking about carpooling," Jesus said.

Local parking garages are available, but marathon organizers suggest arriving early to find a spot. Others are planning alternative routes to the event.

"I'm either gonna take a Lyft or take a city bus," Marquayla Ellison said.

Alonna Johnson

Ellison will be cheering runners on Saturday and running the 5k on Sunday. She is a part of the run group Forget Everything and Run.

"Cheering is really cool, and being on the flip side now as a runner, it does give you that extra boost to finish the task," Ellison said.

Parking challenges extend beyond the route. Street closures mean residents like Marc will also need a plan.

"I noticed this morning there was a notice on my car, but it's like watch out because we're going to clear this street," Marc said.

Alonna Johnson

The city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works posted a list of streets they say will be closed to traffic.

Residents living around the route should also check for signs.

On Newberry Street in Riverwest, no parking is allowed from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. A note attached to cars along the street says failing to move your vehicle will result in a $150 fine and towing.

"I'm hoping I can park on the side," Marc said.

Despite the changes, runners say it's going to be an exciting weekend.

"My goal is to have fun," Imelda said.

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