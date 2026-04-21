MILWAUKEE — Todd Lucas is recovering after being shot in the back by a hit-and-run driver he was following to get a license plate near 32nd and McKinley in Milwaukee. The incident happened on March 23. Lucas was driving his 21-year-old when a black Dodge truck clipped his vehicle near the Marquette interchange.

TMJ4 Todd Lucas shares his story exclusively with TMJ4's Gideon Verdin

"It literally reversed itself, slammed into me a second time, and then took off," Lucas said.

Watch: Milwaukee man survives being shot in the back after following a hit-and-run driver near the interchange

Milwaukee man survives being shot in the back after following a hit-and-run driver

Lucas followed the truck to try to get its license plate.

"I heard the gunfire," Lucas said. "I knew they were shooting at me, and then one bullet into my back."

TMJ4 Todd Lucas

The bullet tore through his vehicle and remains lodged in his body.

"The bullet's lodged now between my heart and my spine, a half inch one direction or the other, I'm either dead or paralyzed," Lucas said.

His son flagged down help, and police arrived moments later.

Nest video of shooting following hit and run crash

"Had he not been there, I don't know how things would have turned out; that really made the difference between immediate help and someone potentially dying," Lucas said.

TMJ4 The bullet tore through his vehicle and remains lodged in his body.

The shooter remains on the loose as the investigation continues.

As he recovers, Lucas is facing mounting medical bills without insurance. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.

"It's probably gonna be in the hundreds of thousands by the time it's done," Lucas said.

TMJ4 Todd Lucas is sharing his story after being shot in the back by a hit-and-run driver he followed to get a license plate in Milwaukee.

Despite the pain and uncertainty, Lucas is grateful to be alive and shares a warning for others who might find themselves in a similar situation.

"If anything, a hit and run, let them run," Lucas said. "Trying to make sure someone dangerous is taken off the street could get you taken off the street."

"It's a miracle," Lucas said. "Blessed. There's nothing else I can say, blessed."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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