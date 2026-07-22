St. Francis homicide: Milwaukee man charged with stalking, killing ex-girlfriend

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A Milwaukee man has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend outside a St. Francis apartment complex last Thursday evening. She died in the operating room.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cudahy woman killed hours after filing second restraining order against ex

The shooting happened just hours before a judge granted a restraining order against the man, filed by Kiana Pliska, 32, who stated that she believed her ex was stalking her.

Charges filed

Randall Lenyard, 33, was charged Tuesday with shooting and killing the 32-year-old outside the Lake Park Apartments complex, according to a criminal complaint.

Moments leading up to the deadly shooting

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Court records paint a picture of what led up to Pliska's death.

In April, a judge granted Pliska a temporary restraining order against a man she had previously been in a relationship with. A petition submitted by Pilska that month stated she believed her ex was stalking her.

In January, she found an AirTag tracker in her car. After that, Pliska said her ex showed up to her house, her job, and a friend's workplace.

In February, Pliska said her ex threatened to hit her and put his hands around her neck and pinned her down. She said police arrested him that night, but he was released.

Two days before she filed for the restraining order, Pliska said her ex threatened to end his own life because she didn't want to be with him.

On April 27, court documents show the ex admitted to having 4 guns in his home. That same day, the temporary restraining order was dismissed when Pliska did not show up to court.

On Thursday, Pliska filed another temporary restraining order. She again wrote that she was in "imminent danger of physical harm" after her ex showed up to her location several times over the last week, including at her home where he kicked the door off its hinges. She said her son, whom she shares with her ex, called 911.

A judge granted that petition Friday morning — after Pliska was killed.

Pliska's mother said the family is spending time surrounded by family, mourning her daughter's death.

"I'm stunned. I'm absolutely stunned because all the years I've been here nothing's happened," MacGregor said.

What's next

Lenyard made his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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