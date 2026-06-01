Milwaukee man charged in crash that killed beloved business owner

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say the Milwaukee man accused of running a red light and crashing into a beloved business owner and father, killing the 39-year-old, allegedly admitted to never having a valid driver’s license before the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee community mourns Leandre 'Turtle' Brown, beloved business owner and father

John Ashley Jr. has been charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday, May 29.

Fanily of Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle" Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday, May 26, killing 39-year-old Leandre Brown, known to many as “Turtle.”

He was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle, after prosecutors claim Ashley Jr. ran a red light at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Roosevelt in Milwaukee, causing Brown to be ejected from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4 A Memorial for Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

Security footage allegedly captured the moment Ashley Jr. ran the red light and crashed into Brown.

Prosecutors say Ashley Jr. admitted to driving without a license and never having one, but claimed he had a green light prior to the crash. However, prosecutors say security footage shows otherwise.

Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed that Ashley Jr. has never had a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Ashley Jr. made an initial appearance in court Saturday, May 30, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 5, according to court records.

A judge set his cash bond at $7,500.

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