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Milwaukee man charged in crash that killed beloved business owner

A growing memorial now stands on the corner of Fond du Lac and Roosevelt in Milwaukee, where friends and family say 39-year-old Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle" — was killed in a crash just after midnight.
Milwaukee community mourns Leandre 'Turtle' Brown, beloved business owner and father
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MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say the Milwaukee man accused of running a red light and crashing into a beloved business owner and father, killing the 39-year-old, allegedly admitted to never having a valid driver’s license before the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee community mourns Leandre 'Turtle' Brown, beloved business owner and father

John Ashley Jr. has been charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday, May 29.

Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"
Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday, May 26, killing 39-year-old Leandre Brown, known to many as “Turtle.”

He was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle, after prosecutors claim Ashley Jr. ran a red light at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Roosevelt in Milwaukee, causing Brown to be ejected from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Memorial for Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"
A Memorial for Leandre Brown — known to many as "Turtle"

Security footage allegedly captured the moment Ashley Jr. ran the red light and crashed into Brown.

Prosecutors say Ashley Jr. admitted to driving without a license and never having one, but claimed he had a green light prior to the crash. However, prosecutors say security footage shows otherwise.

Deadly Milwaukee crash 5/26/26

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed that Ashley Jr. has never had a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Ashley Jr. made an initial appearance in court Saturday, May 30, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 5, according to court records.

A judge set his cash bond at $7,500.

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