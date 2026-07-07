MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson launched the city’s 2026 Adopt-A-Neighborhood initiative in the Uptown neighborhood Monday, kicking off a 12-week, multi-department effort focused on housing quality, landlord accountability and neighborhood revitalization.

The city says Uptown was selected through a data-informed process that examined housing conditions, neighborhood trends, property maintenance concerns, resident needs and tenant code complaints.

TMJ4 Milwaukee's Uptown gets 12-week city housing and accountability push

“Everything begins at home, which is why housing is at the center of this year’s Adopt-A-Neighborhood initiative,” Johnson said. “By bringing together nearly every City department with residents, neighborhood organizations, and local businesses, we're making targeted investments that will improve housing, strengthen neighborhoods, and create lasting change in Uptown.”

Running from July through September, the initiative will bring city departments together with residents, businesses and neighborhood organizations to address quality-of-life concerns through infrastructure improvements, neighborhood beautification, enhanced public safety efforts, expanded community engagement and increased access to city services.

A key piece of the effort is pending legislation to create a Residential Rental Inspection District, which would provide expedited rental property inspections and increase landlord accountability to improve housing conditions for Uptown residents.

Watch: Milwaukee launches 12-week Adopt-A-Neighborhood effort focused on housing and landlord accountability

Milwaukee launches Adopt-A-Neighborhood effort in Uptown

Uptown resident Elizabeth Munroe brought her son to Marcus DeBack Playground to play basketball and found the city launching the initiative. She said safety is one of her top concerns.

“I guess it's a safety issue for me. You know, having 3 children, wanting to feel like I can say, yeah, go down to the park by yourself, and you're going to be just fine. Um, I think for me it's just safety,” Munroe said.

TMJ4 Uptown resident Elizabeth Munroe & Son.

Munroe said she has also dealt with housing issues firsthand and hopes the initiative brings real results for renters.

“Pounding down somebody's door to get it done, um, in terms of just, uh, paint coming off the walls, you know, water damage, um, anything like that,” Munroe said.

Still, Munroe said she is encouraged by what she saw Monday.

“It makes me feel really good, and I absolutely love seeing it. It was quite a surprise to just take my son down here so he could hoop and then, you know, run into this, um, exciting event,” Munroe said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee's Uptown gets 12-week city housing and accountability push

Munroe said she also values what Uptown already offers.

“I love it. I think it's really eclectic. I love all the neighbors. You know, every time we come down to this park, my kid is always running into somebody to play with. I always end up talking to somebody,” Munroe said.

Montavius Jones, executive director of the Uptown Crossing Business Improvement District, said the initiative can help shift how people think about the neighborhood.

“So when we have dollars, work, commitment from public officials coming into our neighborhood with a story around it with the media covering it, it tells a new story about this neighborhood that this is a place to invest in,” Jones said.

TMJ4 Montavius Jones, executive director of the Uptown Crossing Business Improvement District

Jones said residents should be able to see some of the improvements directly.

“Um, because a lot of the improvements are tangible, you'll be able to see it. You'll be able to feel it when you drive down North Avenue and you see work being done on people's facades, when you see paint, painted crosswalks, when you see improvements to lighting,” Jones said.

Jones said the landlord accountability piece also requires a balanced approach.

“At the end of the day, a landlord-owned property is somebody's home. So if you want to help somebody in that home, uh, sometimes that requires helping the landlord as well,” Jones said.

Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association, said she welcomes the city’s focus on Uptown but hopes the momentum lasts beyond the 12-week initiative.

“I wish it was longer than 12 weeks, um, but I'm truly excited to have some emphasis placed on quality of life, healthy homes for residents, healthy living,” Lamb said.

TMJ4 Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association,

Lamb said the effort must also focus on making sure renters are living in safe, healthy homes.

“We need to make sure that the people who they're, uh, renting to are living safely in their homes, um, free of water intrusions, free of pests, mold, all those things so that they're living safely in those properties,” Lamb said.

She said lasting change will require neighbors to know and support one another.

“And so that means bringing the residents together for neighborhood cleanups for block parties, for getting to know one another. I think that's part of what's missing in community too is that we don't know each other as well as we should,” Lamb said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee's Uptown gets 12-week city housing and accountability push

Lamb said residents cannot wait for change to come to them.

“Well, one of the things I always tell our residents is this one simple thing: you have to participate in your own rescue,” Lamb said.

She is calling on Uptown residents to show up when opportunities arise.

“So uptown residents, if you are hearing this and you hear of a community meeting, please show up. We need you to be there to lift up your voices,” Lamb said.

Throughout the 12 weeks, residents can expect neighborhood walks, cleanups, city service events, business engagement opportunities, a Landlord Accountability Forum, a City Hall Day and Community Cookout, and a report-back highlighting the initiative’s impact.

The city says the success of Adopt-A-Neighborhood depends on the people who live, work, worship and invest in Uptown. Residents are encouraged to volunteer at cleanups, attend neighborhood walks, participate in community meetings and share ideas throughout the summer.

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