Milwaukee fire crews worked to stabilize a multi-story home on Vliet Street after it caught fire Monday afternoon on the city's west side.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. near 38th and Vliet Street, next to Pete's Pops. People were home when the fire started, but no one was injured. Buildings on either side of the home were not damaged.

Milwaukee Fire Assistant Chief Schuyler Belott said crews were able to keep the fire contained to the home, with most of the damage occurring upstairs. Belott said it is too early to determine where the fire started or how, and he was not sure if there were fire alarms in the home.

Witness Tranikka Coleman said she saw smoke from as far away as 51st and Silver Spring and came to the scene to see what was happening. Coleman captured video of smoke pouring out of the building.

Watch: Milwaukee house fire on Vliet Street leaves home unlivable, no injuries reported

Crews battle afternoon house fire

"They have been fighting this smoke for a while. The firefighters, when they cut that hole, that smoke hit that gentleman very, very hard in his face. He was up there fighting that smoke, it was pretty hard." Coleman said.

The home was deemed unlivable due to the damage.

TMJ4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae recently sat down with the director of Milwaukee's Fire Investigation Unit, who said they investigate any fire that causes more than $25,000 worth of damage, which is likely the case here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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