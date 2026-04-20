Milwaukee home specialists share tips for residents drying out from heavy rainfall

All across Milwaukee, many people are still drying out from heavy rainfall, and residents say now is the time to act.

Homeownership is a big investment, but Emmett Gross of Homeowner Resources Inc. says the recent weather could be putting that dream to the test.

Alonna Johnson

"It’s a big step," Gross said.

"We’re worried that people who may be getting by might face issues as this extra rain comes in," Gross said.

Issues range from leaky roofs to water creeping into basements. Jon Wuest, COO of Paul Davis Restoration, says preparation matters. He advises residents to move valuables from basements and make sure drains are clear.

Alonna Johnson

"It’s kind of a race against time to fix what you can and get houses watertight," Wuest said.

"And as you lose power, sump pumps stop working and then water just backs right up, so a battery backup is key," Wuest said.

Another tip is to do a video walkthrough of the property and use objects for scale. This can make a big difference for restoration crews coming in and when filing insurance claims.

If you need help, experts recommend reaching out to 211.

"So reporting that and getting on that list is really crucial to getting help," Gross said.

After August’s flooding, some residents qualified for FEMA disaster relief after it was declared. FEMA says that comes after assessing the damage, its impact, and the assistance needed. That has not happened this time.

"The more information we can get on that, the more people we can help directly, and then the bigger case we can make for additional resources," Gross said.

For residents facing flooding in their homes, FEMA recommends taking the following steps when recovering:

Start your flood insurance claim.

Take pictures and videos to show the scale of the damage.

Keep samples of damaged items like carpets and drywall.

Take photos of the serial numbers of damaged large appliances.

Throw out things that risk your health.

Dry your belongings to prevent mold growth, as some policies don’t cover mold damage.

Select a reputable repair company and ensure any service providers are licensed, bonded, and insured.

Check your insurance adjuster’s identification.



Additionally, if food you purchased with Foodshare was destroyed due to the flooding, you can use a specific form to ask for replacement benefits. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says you must complete the form within 10 days of losing food to let them know of the loss.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip