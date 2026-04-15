MILWAUKEE — Severe storms swept through Milwaukee, causing significant flooding and leaving thousands of residents without power.

Near Timmerman Airport at 97th Street and Hampton Avenue, rapidly rising water trapped multiple drivers. At least five vehicles became stuck in the floodwaters. TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister called 911 after finding four people inside one of the submerged cars. Emergency services responded, and all drivers and passengers were able to get out safely.

Watch: Milwaukee flooding traps drivers and leaves thousands without power

Multiple cars stuck in flooded streets

The high water concealed a median on the road. As drivers attempted to turn around to avoid the flooding, they did not see the median and drove straight into it, becoming stuck.

Atrilla Wilson witnessed the scene unfold.

"It was pretty much like last year in August. It just came and so fast that you couldn't control it, and watching them go into those medians was the dangerous part," Wilson said.

Wilson noted that other drivers created additional hazards by not paying attention to the people trying to stop traffic.

"People just driving through here and not stopping, they just going through here and then filming while they're driving, and it's just been a whirlwind," Wilson said.

The storms knocked out power for 24,500 customers across the area. Wilson and his neighbors were among those left in the dark.

"Everybody around here has got to go to work in the morning, so they depend on the electricity to get them up and getting them going, so hopefully before the end of the night we get electricity," Wilson said.

Flooding and ponding were also reported on Silver Spring Drive and Mill Road. Authorities advise residents to stay home and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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