MILWAUKEE — Forest Home Cemetery hosted one of Milwaukee's largest Memorial Day celebrations Monday, honoring more than 3,000 veterans whose service spans from the War of 1812 to the present day.

At Forest Home, Memorial Day is a time to honor service members who have sacrificed everything for the country and to reflect on the cost of freedom.

"When you come here on Memorial Day, and you check the receipts, and you look at the people that have, that have paid that price for us, so that we can continue that discussion and build a much stronger country. I think it's special," Jason Seymour, president of Forest Home Cemetery, said.

The cemetery held multiple events to celebrate Memorial Day, including historical interpreters giving graveside stories, a Milwaukee history tour, a memorial service in the Chapel, and a wreath laying at the Garden of Honor.

WATCH: Milwaukee families honor service members at Forest Home Cemetery on Memorial Day

Milwaukee families honor service members at Forest Home Cemetery for Memorial Day

Among those attending were Orlando and Kerry Lopez.

"They gave up their futures, they gave up their wives and children and grandchildren in order to preserve our freedom, and that can never be appreciated enough," Orlando Lopez said.

Their daughter served in the National Guard before becoming an educator in Milwaukee. Lopez reflected on his daughter's decision to enlist in the years following 2001.

"It was, you know, right after 2001, so things were pretty, you know, we knew they were going to war, we knew things were going to be happening, but you know, I talked to her about that, and she said, 'Dad, I want to serve my country,'" Orlando Lopez said.

The spirit of service runs deep in the family. Kerry's father served in both World War Two and the Korean War, and her uncle also served in the Army. Two of her brothers are Air Force veterans.

The Lopez family stood alongside many others at Forest Home Cemetery, pausing to honor those who served and never came home.

"I just love when we do come to things like this, and there are people who are proud of their country, proud of the men and women who have served, and just take a moment out of our busy lives, just to honor them," Kerry Lopez said.

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