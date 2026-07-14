Milwaukee families are turning to splash pads, free meal sites and cooling centers as dangerous heat disrupts summer programming across the city.

Milwaukee Public Schools canceled Summer Academy, Extended Learning Opportunity programming and indoor Milwaukee Recreation activities through Wednesday as heat-index values were expected to reach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius decided in consultation with Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community,” Cassellius said.

Watch: Milwaukee families find relief at splash pads and cooling centers as Heat Advisory continues

Milwaukee families find relief at splash pads and cooling centers as Heat Advisory continues

The district expects normal operations to resume Thursday, July 16, pending updated weather conditions.

For Milwaukee mother Amber Wuerzberger and her son, Amir, visiting a splash pad is part of their regular Tuesday routine after his therapy. This week, it also provided relief from the heat.

“Water brings a lot of relief, especially in the heat and the humidity,” Wuerzberger said.

TMJ4 Amber Wuerzberger

Wuerzberger said the park is especially helpful for Amir, who is autistic and enjoys both the walking trail and the water.

At Franklin Square, families stopped by to receive free lunches at one of 13 Milwaukee Recreation meal sites operating during the closure.

Tyisha, a Milwaukee mother who did not want her last name used, said the program helps families avoid an additional expense at a time when grocery prices remain high.

“It’s wonderful, yeah, that you don’t have to come out of pocket for it. It’s a good deal,” Tyisha said.

TMJ4 Tyisha,

Ms. Sharon, a Milwaukee Recreation worker who grew up in the neighborhood, was among those serving meals. She has worked with Milwaukee Recreation for 40 years, including 35 years at the same playground.

“I love it. God called me for this job for my blessing is with kids, and that’s how I feel,” Ms. Sharon said.

TMJ4 Ms. Sharon and Milwaukee Recreation workers

Milwaukee Recreation representative Derek Donlevy praised Ms. Sharon and other part-time employees who continued serving families during the heat.

“You know, fun, affordable community that is at the heart of everything that we do, and our part-time staff still showing up for the community today and showing up for us. We really appreciate them. We couldn’t do it without them,” Donlevy said.

TMJ4 Derek Donlevy

At Holton Terrace, one of Milwaukee’s designated cooling locations, R.O. Treasurer Kathy Wilder encouraged residents to get out of the heat and find an air-conditioned space.

“Go to where you can get air. It don’t even have to be cold air. It just can’t be a whole bunch of hot air,” Wilder said.

TMJ4 Kathy Wilder

Wuerzberger also encouraged families to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

“Go out like early in the morning before the sun reaches its peak, or maybe later on, like in the evening when the sun is setting. That way it’s the cooler parts of the day, and you’re not out during the middle of the day when the sun’s beaming down at its hottest point,” Wuerzberger said.

What remains open during the MPS closure

All Summer Academy and Extended Learning Opportunity sites are closed through Wednesday. Indoor Milwaukee Recreation school sites are also closed.

Playground sites with splash pads and wading pools remain open to help families cool off. Children should always be supervised by an adult while using splash pads, wading pools and swimming pools.

Free meals are available at 13 Milwaukee Recreation sites across the city. Anyone receiving a meal must remain at the site to eat. Locations and serving times are available through Milwaukee Recreation.

Cassellius encouraged families and staff members to check on others during the closure.

“Please look out for one another, check on vulnerable neighbors, stay hydrated, and utilize the city’s open splash pads and wading pools to stay cool,” Cassellius said.

How to stay safe during extreme heat

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends limiting outdoor activity, especially during the hottest part of the day. Residents should spend time in air-conditioned locations such as libraries, shopping centers, community centers or designated cooling sites whenever possible.

People should wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. Cool showers, baths and wet towels can also help lower body temperature. Fans may provide some comfort, but health officials warn that they should not be used as the primary means of cooling during extreme heat.

Residents should drink water regularly, even when they do not feel thirsty. Alcohol and excessive caffeine should be avoided because they can contribute to dehydration. Children, older adults and people with certain health conditions may need additional reminders to drink fluids.

Children, older adults and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle. Temperatures inside parked vehicles can become deadly within minutes.

Residents are also encouraged to check on older neighbors, family members and others who may need help staying cool. Many public cooling locations are accessible through Milwaukee County Transit System routes.

Heat exhaustion symptoms may include heavy sweating, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, nausea or fainting.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms may include a high body temperature, hot and dry skin or heavy sweating, confusion, a rapid pulse or loss of consciousness. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke.

Residents can call 2-1-1 to find a nearby cooling location. Additional heat-safety information is available at Milwaukee.gov/HotWeatherSafety.

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