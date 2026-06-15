Milwaukee families can access free summer meals and activities for kids 18 and under

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to children 18 and under at locations across the region, with options to eat on-site or take meals to go depending on the location.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin reports one-in-six children in the region faces hunger. In Milwaukee County, that number is one-in-seven.

WestCare Wisconsin is one of many providers distributing free meals this summer. The organization plans to bring packed lunches to locations around the Harambee-Metcalf area every day starting next week.

Alonna Johnson

"We help reach individuals who may not have it at the time being and you know could that extra little amount of material we offer just to make it through the week," Westcare program director Darius Toliver said.

"you can't solve all the hunger but we can do the best we can to help out where we can," Regional administrator Felicia Williams said.

Alonna Johnson

Free meals are available across the region at parks, schools, and local club locations.

The Milwaukee Rec's Summer Playgrounds program also offers free activities and meals at playgrounds around the city, though parents would need to remain on-site.

For parents who work during the summer, summer childcare programs may be the go-to option. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee offers free meals and enrichment activities including games and field trips.

Sarah Resch, interim chief member experience officer with the club, said it is important to keep kids connected throughout the summer.

Alonna Johnson

"so when children come into a club site, they are making friends, they're talking with other people, they are not behind screens. They're creating relationships with adults that they don't know. That's a really good skill"

The Boys and Girls Club also offers free lunches to all children in the community, regardless of whether they are a club member. Children can get a meal at all 33 sites and it has to be eaten on-site. Dinner is by the Hunger Task Force.

"All of our MPS sites have breakfast and lunch, and then we also provide a snack at the end of the day. Our Boys and Girls Club meal sites are open for all children 18 years and under. So you don't have to be a member. We'd love for you to be a member, but you can pop in, get a meal," Resch said.

This locator map allows people to find meal sites near them.

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