MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s pothole problem isn’t letting up — and residents say it’s costing them money and patience.

Data provided by the Department of Public Works shows pothole complaints in 2026 are up 65% compared to the seven-year average for the first three months of the year — more than 5,000 reports have already been logged, putting this year on pace to be one of the busiest in recent memory for street repairs. This doesn't include data following April flooding and severe weather.

That spike is not only leaving drivers with costly repairs but, in some cases, frustration over the patchwork meant to fix the problem.

Watch: Milwaukee drivers frustrated over potholes — and the fixes meant to repair them

Milwaukee drivers frustrated over potholes — and the fixes meant to repair them

Stephan Brannan has lived in Milwaukee for about eight years. Two days ago, he was driving near 34th and Lincoln around 1 a.m., on his way to pick up his wife from the hospital, when he hit a massive pothole.

“There weren’t any signs or traffic cones—I just hear this big boom,” Brannan recalled.

Mike Beiermeister Stephan Brannan

When he stopped to check, the damage was clear. “There were holes all the way around the tire. It was almost completely deflated and unusable.” Brannan says he had to replace two tires and get them balanced, costing him about $240.

“It makes me question why there aren’t more people working on the roads that really need it,” he said.

Stephan Brannan Stephan Brannan had to replace two of his tires after he hit a pothole near 34th and Lincoln.

For Jeremy Wilbur, who works near Oakland and Locust, the problem isn’t just potholes — it’s how some are patched. He says a pothole along his commute was filled earlier this month, but the patch has already started to deteriorate.

Mark Wirtz The patch work done to a pothole at the corner of Oakland and Locust

“It’s still bumpy and rough no matter what you do. You see people having difficulty trying to go over,” Wilbur said, adding that the spot feels “like a jump” and makes him worry about the potential for damage to his car and others. His suggestion for a fix? “Open up the budget. That’s it.”

Mike Beiermeister Jeremy Wilbur

A spokesperson for Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) tells TMJ4 News that crews follow the same repair process year-round: sweep out the pothole, fill it in “lifts” of 2–3 inches of asphalt at a time, compact each layer, and finish by rolling the surface smooth.

The durability comes down to materials. Hot mix asphalt — available locally from April to November — bonds better to the surrounding pavement and lasts longer under traffic and weather conditions. Cold mix asphalt — used when plants aren’t producing hot mix in winter — is designed for emergency, all-weather repairs but is less durable and may leave a rougher surface.

DPW says this past week, it has now switched back to hot mix, which should lead to stronger, smoother patches. Officials add that the sheer volume of complaints this year is pushing back timelines — sometimes more than a week after a report before crews can respond. The department encourages residents to report potholes or patchwork they believe is unsafe or deteriorating, even if it’s already been reported or repaired once.

Meanwhile, Alderman Mark Chambers is pushing for a more aggressive approach to pothole repairs. He and Alderwoman Andrea Pratt recently introduced a communication to the City Council’s Department of Public Works Committee calling for potholes to be treated with the same urgency as snow and ice removal. Chambers says he wants crews out evenings and weekends, driving district streets proactively to find and fill problems — not just responding to calls.

Mike Beiermeister Several giants potholes near 84th and Fairmount

“This is all hands on deck,” Chambers said. “Our streets are getting hammered, and we’ve got to dig deeper to get these addressed.”

The measure was introduced at the Common Council this week and will be discussed at the next DPW Committee meeting. Chambers says he hopes the commissioner can implement changes before the matter even reaches a full Council vote. Long-term, he believes that without increased state funding for full road reconstruction, potholes will continue to be a recurring, costly issue for Milwaukee residents.

The department says residents can report potholes or repair concerns through Milwaukee’s Service Request page or by calling the city’s Unified Call Center.

Report here: https://city.milwaukee.gov/ReportPotholes

Call here: 414-286-CITY (2489)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip