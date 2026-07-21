Milwaukee DPW crews to remove heat-warped section of Mitchell Street crosswalk

MILWAUKEE — Efforts to remove a heaving section of a raised crosswalk at South 10th and West Mitchell streets, caused by extreme heat, will begin Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW).

Once the heaving section is removed, it will be filled with gravel. Crews will complete a full removal and reconstruction of the raised crosswalk in the "near future," the spokesperson said.

Mike Beiermeister Raised crosswalk near 10th and Mitchell.

This comes as DPW had already attempted temporary repairs, with crews seen Friday adding asphalt and placing warning signs near the crosswalk.

However, on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the decision was made to remove the heaving section after it continued to heave, with some vehicles still seen scraping the crosswalk as they crossed it Monday.

Mike Beiermeister Car going over the raised crosswalk that's now even higher.

Some even yelled at TMJ4 about how they thought the height was ridiculous.

You can read that full story here.

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