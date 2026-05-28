Milwaukee Downtown restaurants excited for 20th annual Dining Week

MILWAUKEE — More than 30 restaurants are taking part in Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week, now in its 20th edition, offering multi-course meal deals at a range of price points.

WATCH: Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week marks 20th year with meal deals

Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week underway for its 20th edition

Lunches are available for $15 or $25, while dinner courses are priced at $35, $45, or $55. Menu cards for each participating location show what two- to three-course meals are available and their typical costs.

Mader’s is one of the participating restaurants. I got a closer look at one of the plates on the menu — its signature Reuben Rolls — from Executive Chef James Hotaling.

Alonna Johnson

“Corned beef, sauerkraut, onion, Swiss cheese rolled in an egg roll wrapper and fried, so everything’s nice and melty on the inside. It comes with our Reuben sauce,” Hotaling said.

The dish is one of the first courses available for lunch.

For those driving to the event, the Downtown BID has partnered with Interstate Parking to offer 30% off parking spots near the participating restaurants with a discount pass or promo code.

Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week runs from May 28 through June 4. Reservations are recommended. Matt Dorner, CEO of Downtown BID 21, said the event has broad appeal for all neighbors.

Alonna Johnson

"Covering everything from steaks and seafood to global cuisine to American fare, so really have something to offer for everybody," Dorner said.

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