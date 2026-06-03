Milwaukee cyclists taking part in building community during Wisconsin Bike Week

The state's bike week runs through Sunday, with this year's theme — bikes build community — focusing on how cycling connects neighbors, supports local businesses and creates stronger communities.

For cyclists Andrea and Dawn, that connection is personal.

Alonna Johnson

"The best part about biking for us is doing it together…The trails in Milwaukee are amazing. It gives us a lot of variety and it's just a super fun sport."

Events are happening all over Southeast Wisconsin throughout the week. On Friday, the Belle City Bike Social takes place in Racine. On Sunday, the Bay View Bike Club will ride through Ozaukee County.

Monday in Milwaukee, the Bike Ride Thru the Parks event starts at Estabrook Park, with a meetup at 5:30 p.m. The event is free.

Organizers say bike week brings free ways to meet people, stay active and navigate the city differently.

Bicyclist commuter stations are also popping up. Bike and body and Adventure rock MKE are hosting their 5th annual waffle station, offering free waffles to bike commuters.

They also say it is a time to advocate for cyclist safety.

Milwaukee is aiming to have 50 miles of protected bikeways under construction by the end of the year, which the city says would lower cyclist crashes.

Organizers say other ways people can protect cyclists include watching out at red lights, giving cyclists 3 feet of room and taking care when riding e-bikes, especially on trails.

Jake Newborn, the assistant director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, said everyone plays a part in keeping cyclists and drivers safe on the road.

Alonna Johnson

"Speed is probably the most dangerous thing for vulnerable users, both people walking and biking so we really ask drivers to you know, go under the speed limit when you are around densely populated area or people might be walking or biking, just to slow down and give them a little extra space."

Keeping a bike in good condition is also part of staying safe. The annual Promise Zone Bike Ride takes place Saturday and includes free tune-ups for riders.

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