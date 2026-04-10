Milwaukee County Zoo says goodbye to beloved elephant Brittany after health decline

The Milwaukee County Zoo on Friday announced that African savanna elephant Brittany, 45, was humanely euthanized due to her recently declining health.

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Brittany was considered a geriatric elephant. The median life expectancy for a female African savanna elephant in human care is 39.4 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Brittany arrived at the zoo in June 2001 from Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and was one of the longest-tenured residents. Her care team described her as a patient elephant. She was often the first elephant that zookeepers worked with because she was incredibly tolerant of new people learning her cues and behaviors.

While Brittany was anesthetized, zookeepers were able to stay close to her throughout the process to provide comfort and support for Brittany and each other.

During euthanasia, zookeepers and other animal care team members leaned on each other and shared their memories of Brittany. A few of the staff present worked at the zoo when Brittany arrived nearly 25 years ago and recalled her first day. Zookeepers also had time to say goodbye, individually and as a group.

Belle was provided the opportunity to enter the stall with Brittany, a normal behavior for socially bonded animals when one passes away. This allowed Belle to see and smell Brittany to help process her death.

The Elephant Care Center will be closed to the public throughout the weekend.

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