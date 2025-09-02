Quick response team aids geriatric elephant at Milwaukee Zoo after minor fall

MILWAUKEE — Ruth, a geriatric elephant at the Milwaukee County Zoo, needed a little help up after tripping on a log Tuesday morning.
Within 10 minutes, the elephant down response was enacted, including having the fire department's heavy response team and a crane ready to go.
Ultimately, all it took was two zoo employees and a front-end loader to help Ruth back to her feet. The employees used hay on the front-end loader to entice the elephant.
Ruth was down for about 20 minutes. The zoo's medical team assessed her and administered fluids before she was returned to the public viewing area.
